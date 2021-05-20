ofAndreas Schmid shut down

These are clear words that Barack Obama is said to have chosen in the direction of Donald Trump. The relationship between the two former US presidents has been in crisis for a long time.

Washington – It is well known that the relationship between Barack Obama and Donald Trump is undercooled to say the least. The 44th and 45th US presidents are anything but best friends, and not just because of their different party affiliations.

Because the presidential term of office in the USA is limited to eight years, Obama did not run for re-election in 2016. The US population had to choose between Hillary Clinton (Democratic Party) and Donald Trump (Republican Party) and voted for the second. In the early years of the Trump presidency, Obama was largely reluctant to criticize White House policies, as was US policy. Attacks against Trump were rarely seen.

USA: Obama in dispute with Trump – publicly sober, privately aggressive?

In the 2020 election campaign, however, Obama strongly sided with his former Vice President Joe Biden and publicly spoke out in favor of the Democrat at events. Biden hoped that this would gain votes from Afro-American citizens who had previously made the majority of their crosses with Obama.

In the meantime, one rarely heard degrading defamations in the direction of Trump on stage – Obama once described Trump as “incompetent” – privately, however, he is said to have dealt more violently against his successor.

USA: Obama clearly attacks Trump – “Crazy, crazy, pig”

In his new book “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump” the journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere reports on discussions between Obama and his advisors. The British Newspaper The Guardian has already made some passages public before publication. Accordingly, Obama shot some poison arrows in the direction of Trump.

“He’s a madman” as well as a “madman” it says, “a racist, sexist pig”. After Trump is said to have telephoned foreign heads of state such as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in secret without his advisers, Obama dubbed him a “corrupt motherfooter”.

USA: dispute between Obama and Trump – ex-president on department attack

Trump himself has not yet responded to the statements, but is likely to speak out soon. The 74-year-old, who has currently started his own blog due to a social media block, likes to publicly badmouth his predecessor. The Obama Care healthcare reform called Trump a “disaster” that Obama was responsible for. Its administration is the “most corrupt in American history”.

Trump was also considered a supporter of the so-called Birther movement. Its supporters claim that Obama was not born on US soil and therefore does not have the legitimacy to become US President. Obama was born in Hawaii, the 50th state in the USA. In 2020, corresponding rumors flared up about the current Vice President Kamala Harris (born in Oakland, California). The movement is considered a racist conspiracy.

USA: Isn’t Biden undisputed? Obama apparently had doubts

Meanwhile, the book also reports on the relationship between Obama and Biden. It should be more hypothermic than publicly propagated. Obama would have often expressed doubts about his party colleague in internal circles. Biden is too old and has already passed his prime. The current US President is now 78 and Obama is 59 years old.

This narrative was also used by Trump, who liked to call his opponent, who was four years older than him, “Sleepy Joe”. In the meantime, the public perception has calmed down about Donald Trump. However, the former entrepreneur still has great influence in the Republican Party, which was made clear at a party conference in April. (as)