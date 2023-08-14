Obama, letter shock from 20 to ex: “I make love to men every day, in my mind”

“I make love to men every day, but in the imagination”. And again: “I acknowledge that I was made a man, physically in lifeand I accept this contingency”. It sounds like a passage from a sentimental novel, and yet it is all true: it was written at the age of 21 by former US president Barack Obama in a letter to an ex-girlfriend. The letter was published by New York Post and now everyone is wondering about the gay sexual fantasies cultivated by the former president as a young man.

There letter by Barack Obama dates back to November 1982, and had been written to his girlfriend at the time, Alex McNear, with whom the future US president had had a relationship during his stay at Occidental College in Los Angeles. Talking about homosexualityObama writes: “I must say that I believe this is an attempt to get away from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life.”

In another passage of the letter, Obama adds: “My mind is largely androgynous and I hope to make it even more so that we think in terms of people, not as women as opposed to men.” The former US president appears to be expressing his desire for a perspective that includes people as a whole.

READ ALSO: Ukraine, Biden in the US Congress: ready to give another 13 billion to Kiev

Subscribe to the newsletter

