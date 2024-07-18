Former US President Barack Obama has told people close to him that current President Joe Biden should “seriously reconsider” his future re-election bid, the newspaper reported. Washington Post this Thursday (18).

According to the publication, Obama believes that Biden’s chances of victory “have been considerably reduced.”

Obama has spoken to Biden only once since the face-to-face debate with Republican rival for the White House, former President Donald Trump, which set off alarm bells in the Democratic Party.

Since then, Obama has been in touch with influential Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, who has been enigmatic in her public statements about Biden’s future.

In particular, Pelosi reportedly told Biden that he has no chance of defeating Trump in November, according to reports. CNN this Thursday.

Obama appears to have expressed concern to people close to him, according to the Postabout poll numbers showing a clear Trump victory and the fact that some donors are abandoning the current president.

Biden is currently in isolation at his Delaware residence after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, forcing him to cancel a campaign speech to the Latino organization. UnidosUS in the state of Nevada, which is crucial to the electoral dispute.

In an interview recorded for the station Univision Before learning of his diagnosis, the president reaffirmed his intention to remain in the race and rejected calls from party members, donors and television commentators for him to pass the baton to a younger candidate to face Trump in November.

“With age comes wisdom. I know the difference between truth and lies, right and wrong. I know what needs to be done. We have accomplished more in four years for the American people and the Latino community than any other president in a similar period,” Biden said in his defense.

The leak about Obama’s concerns comes at a time of renewed pressure on Biden to drop out, with several media outlets noting that he lacks support among prominent Democratic Party figures.

This Thursday, the portal Axios reported that several Democratic leaders believe this growing pressure could convince Biden to drop out of the presidential race, possibly as early as this weekend.

According to recent press leaks, Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke privately with Biden last week to express their concerns.

Schumer and Jeffries have warned Biden that his candidacy jeopardizes the current Democratic majority in the Senate and makes it harder to retake the House of Representatives, according to Washington Post.

Additionally, 23 Democratic congressmen (22 representatives and one senator) have publicly called on Biden to end his candidacy and pass the baton to someone else.