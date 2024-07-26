Washington (AFP)

Former US President Barack Obama endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris’s bid for the White House yesterday, giving a major boost to her campaign to defeat Donald Trump in the November election.

“Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris over the weekend. We told her we thought she would be an excellent president of the United States and that she had our full support,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

“At this critical moment for our country, we will do everything we can to ensure our country wins in November. We hope you will join us,” he added.

Obama’s stance gives further momentum to Harris’s campaign, 59, which has gained broad support since President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he was withdrawing and backing her candidacy.

The former president (2009-2017) is one of the last “Democratic” figures to announce his support for Harris after Biden’s decision.

“Michelle, Barack, this is very important to me,” Harris, a former California senator, said during a phone call with the Obamas. “We’re going to enjoy this together, right?” she added, according to a video released by her campaign.

On Friday morning, support also came from the Paris Olympics, with American track and field legend Allyson Felix saying a Harris win in November would be “huge.”

The momentum seems to have caught Trump by surprise, as the Republican refused to set a date for a debate with Harris, saying the night before yesterday that it would be “inappropriate” until she was officially announced as the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Harris had previously said of the possibility of a debate on September 10: “I’m ready. Let’s go.”