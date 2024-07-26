The history of the American elections continues through X, after the announcement of Joe Biden’s step back. This time there are two simultaneous posts, scheduled at 5:01 Washington time, of Barack and Michelle Obama to put the final, fundamental piece in the candidacy of Kamala Harris at the White House. The endorsement comes with direct words and complementary messages, to give more strength to a support that must close the circle with respect to the choice, which must be represented as unitary and convinced, of the entire Democratic world.

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support of her. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

The text of Barack Obama’s post is the caption to the video it contains. “Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris. We told her that we think she will make a fantastic president of the United States and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we will do everything we can to ensure she wins in November. We hope you will join us.” Then the video that records the phone call with audio and subtitles: “Michelle and I couldn’t be more proud to support you and do everything we can to help you in this election, all the way to the Oval Office,” the former president said.

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

Same video but different text in Michelle Obama’s post. “I am so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee for her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people across the country. We’ve got your back…” The part of the video where Michelle Obama speaks adds a significant line, “I can’t make this call without telling my friend Kamala, I’m proud of you, you’re going to make history.”

More institutional and aimed at stimulating the consensus of the voters Barack, more empathetic in her female version Michelle, who also recalls the sense of humor, almost to mimic the words of Donald Trump who joked about the laughter of Kamala Harris. Overall, a communication operation designed to maximize the result of a double message signed Obama which could have a significant weight in the race for the White House. And which also relaunches the centrality of the chosen medium, X, despite the controversial innovations introduced by Elon Musk. (By Fabio Insenga)