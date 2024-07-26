Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama said in a video message on Friday (26) that they “will do everything possible” to bring Vice President and likely Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to the White House.

At the same time, the Obamas posted two messages on the social network X, in which they shared the same video of less than a minute. Their faces do not appear, but the couple’s voices can be heard in a telephone conversation with Harris.

“We called to tell you that Michelle and I couldn’t be more proud to support you and we will do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Barack Obama said in the message.

The former US president confirmed in his post that earlier this week “Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris.”

“We told her that we think she will make a fantastic president of the United States and that she has our full support. At this critical time for our country, we will do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you will join us,” he added.

“I am so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people across the country. We support you, Kamala Harris,” Michelle wrote in her message.

Shortly after, Harris thanked the Obamas for their support in securing the Democratic nomination in the presidential elections next November.

“It means a lot to have your support, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama. Let’s get to work,” Harris wrote in a brief message on her X account, in which she reproduced the video of support released by the Obamas.

In less than a week since President Joe Biden dropped out, Harris has received endorsements from major Democratic figures including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and every Democratic governor in the country — some of whom were rumored to be potential candidates.

However, all eyes were on Obama, who until now had only had words of support for Biden’s work and his decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

Harris has already secured the delegate support needed to win the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in August, and since Biden’s withdrawal was confirmed, her campaign has broken a fundraising record.