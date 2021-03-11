All living former US presidents, with the exception of Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021), have joined in some ads to broadcast An important message to Americans: Get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible.

Participating in the advertising campaign were former Democratic presidents Barack Obama (2009-2017), Bill Clinton (1993-2001), Jimmy Carter (1977-1981); and Republican George W. Bush (2001-2009), as well as former first ladies Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, and Laura Bush.

The project consists of two advertisements: one shows former presidents and former first ladies receiving the vaccine while sharing personal anecdotes and the other brings together Clinton, Bush and Obama, who are standing side by side. They are addressing the American people.

“Soon the vaccine will be available to everyone“, says Bush at the beginning of the first ad, while the screen shows the faces of several American citizens.

It is followed by Obama, who states: “This vaccine means hope. It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease. “

Also, Clinton ensures that you want to go to work in person again, Obama confesses that he is looking forward to hugging Michelle’s mother again and visiting her on her birthday, and finally, Bush shows his enthusiasm for going to the Texas Rangers football team one day.

Carter, 96, does not appear in the video, but is heard saying: “I want to get vaccinated because I want this pandemic to end as soon as possible. “

The ad features images of former presidents and former first ladies receiving the vaccine and ends with a photo of Carter, smiling and holding his immunization record.

Other ad

The second ad shows Bush, Clinton and Obama, standing together in an amphitheater of the Arlington National Cemetery (Virginia), where the remains of the soldiers killed in the US wars rest and to which the three attended during the inauguration of the Democrat Joe Biden as president on 20 of January.

Trump and former first lady Melania they did not participate in the ads, although both received the vaccine in January while they were still in the White House, which was not released until weeks after they left Washington.

On Wednesday, before the announcements were aired, Trump issued a statement to vindicate to be given credit for the covid-19 vaccine.

So far, 62.5 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 32.9 who are already fully immunized, according to data released Wednesday by the government Centers. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Yet some Americans are wary of the vaccine, even though skepticism is waning, according to a poll released this month by the Pew Center, which estimates that 69% of citizens want to be vaccinated compared to 60% who said they were willing to do so in November.

The US is the country in the world hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 529,000 deaths and 29.1 million cases, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

Source: EFE and AP

