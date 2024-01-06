Former US President Democrat Barack Obama called on current American leader Joe Biden and his supporters to intensify the election campaign because he is concerned about the possibility of Republican Donald Trump returning to the White House. The newspaper wrote about this on January 6 The Washington Post with reference to sources.

It is noted that Obama directly discussed with Biden and his aides the need to restructure the campaign, as well as the need to give his headquarters the authority to make decisions without the approval of the White House.

As the newspaper's sources indicated, Obama personally spoke with Biden on this topic during a private dinner at the White House in recent months, which was not publicly reported. The ex-president recommended a more aggressive campaign to make it more flexible in the face of tough competition with Republicans. Obama also advised Biden to seek advice from former members of his campaign, which ran a successful re-election campaign in 2012.

The day before, Biden said that American democracy was at stake in the upcoming elections and promised to devote the rest of his reign to protecting it. He also accused Trump of backsliding on democracy, repeatedly calling his supporters rebels and himself the supreme election denier.

Former foreign policy adviser to the leadership of the Republican Party in the Senate, Jim Jatras, in a conversation with Izvestia on December 26, said that the current head of state would win in a potential confrontation between Trump and Biden in the US presidential election in November 2024. According to him, it doesn’t matter that in December the Republican’s rating exceeded the Democrat’s for the first time (47% versus 43%).

On December 9, journalists from The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump overtook Biden in the election ratings for the first time. According to the data provided, if there was a choice between the two of them, 47% of American citizens would vote for Trump. At the same time, 43% of voters would prefer to see Biden in a second term.

On December 6, Biden said that in the country’s upcoming presidential elections in 2024, approximately 50 of his fellow Democrats could defeat Trump. He also promised that he would win this election against Trump. At the same time, Fox Business columnist Larry Kudlow expressed the opinion that Biden is demonstrating despair over Trump's plans to revise the country's current policies if he wins.

On November 16, The Economist magazine wrote that the possibility of Donald Trump winning the US presidential election is becoming more and more realistic. Several polls show him leading Biden in swing states. In one poll published by The New York Times, 59% of voters trusted him on the economy, compared with just 37% for the current president.

The next – 60th – presidential elections are scheduled for November 2024.