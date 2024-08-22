Obama and Trump’s “Dimensions”: Video Goes Viral

Barack Obama’s speech about the “size” of Donald Trump during the Democratic campaign in Chicago, during which Kamala Harris, the current US vice president, was crowned the Democratic candidate for the US presidency, has gone viral on the web.

During his speech, the former US president joked about the tycoon’s obsessions “from childish nicknames to crazy conspiracy theories”.

Obama then underlined his strange obsession with “crowd size” by accompanying the phrase with a gesture that quickly went viral on social media.

Wow! Obama at the DNC mocks Trump by alluding to his weird obsession with crowd “size.” 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/k0EFOFZkvT — Cad Bane 🇮🇹🇪🇺🌱🌍Parody (@_Brick_Block_) August 21, 2024

When the audience in the stalls roared, the former US president replied: “Don’t boo, vote! We don’t need another four years of chaos, we’ve already seen that movie and we know that the sequel is usually worse.”

“We are ready for President Kamala Harris,” added Obama, who then concluded his speech with his famous slogan, dedicated to the US vice president: “Yes she can.”