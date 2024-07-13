Home page politics

The word of Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi carries weight in the Democratic Party. Both politicians are said to have privately expressed concerns about whether Biden can beat his rival Donald Trump in the 2024 US election.

Washington – The Democratic Party’s primary goal is to re-elect former US President Donald Trump But can this be done with Joe Biden as a presidential candidate? Disastrous appearances and lapses by the US President raise doubts – even within the DemocratsAccording to US media, the party’s heavyweights, former US President Barack Obama and the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, have expressed concerns about Biden’s chances of success.

US election 2024: Obama and Pelosi reportedly expressed doubts about Joe Biden’s candidacy

Observers described the appearance of the incumbent Biden in the debate against Donald Trump as a “car crash in slow motion”. In a speech on Thursday (11 July) at the NATO summit, the 81-year-old incumbent then introduced the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin“ and named Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump”Instead of dispelling doubts about his age, Biden seems to reinforce them with almost every new appearance.

Only ten parliamentarians have so far publicly called on the Democrats to withdraw. A survey for the US newspaper WashingtonPost and the transmitter ABCNews According to the polls, 56 percent of Democratic Party members want the 81-year-old to drop out of the race. And even if not, the discussion about it should at least come to an end. Because even more damaging to the Democrats than a possibly wrong candidate could be a debate that lasts too long.

Therefore, the focus is on CNN Obama and Pelosi, whose opinions still carry weight – and who could thus end the debate about Biden. In private, both are said to have expressed concerns that it could be difficult for the 81-year-old incumbent to beat Trump. This is according to a Report from CNN which refers to conversations with numerous unnamed lawmakers, officials and persons who are in contact with Obama and Pelosi.

Circumstantial evidence instead of proof: What is Obama’s position on Biden’s candidacy?

Obama’s growing skepticism about Biden’s re-election is “one of Washington’s worst-kept secrets,” claims the CNNreport. There is apparently no evidence for this, only circumstantial evidence. For example, Obama expressed his support less frequently in public than during Biden’s last campaign for the 2020 US election. At the same time, people close to him describe how he carefully avoids taking positions.

After the disastrous debate, Obama publicly defended his party colleague on Platform X. “Bad debate nights happen. Believe me, I know that,” wrote the former president, who is known for his outstanding rhetorical skills. Hollywood actor George Clooney recently wrote in a widely read opinion piece in the New York Times demanded Biden’s resignation. Obama was reportedly in contact with the actor beforehand. According to the US magazine Politico The politician did not encourage Clooney to write the text, but he did not stop him from doing so either.

Observers doubt that Biden would listen to Obama if he actually recommended that he drop out of the race. Biden could possibly counter: “You told me not to run in 2016 – and that’s how we got Donald Trump,” speculates a campaign observer at CNN. An allusion to an anecdote from 2015: Obama is said to have advised his former vice president after the death of his son Beau to concentrate on his grief instead of throwing himself into the tough primary campaign against Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

Pelosi’s words cause a stir: “It’s up to the president to decide whether he will run”

And then there is Pelosi, whose comments were recently interpreted as a call for Joe Biden to resign. On the show “Morning Joe,” the 84-year-old said last Wednesday: “It is up to the president to decide whether he will run. We all encourage him to make that decision. Time is running out.” Politico reported that the top Democratic politician is currently discussing her stance on Biden with MPs. She herself is also said to have expressed serious doubts that the 81-year-old would have a chance of winning against Trump in the presidential election in November.

Joe Biden himself continues to insist on his candidacy amid the debate about his health. “I think I’m the most qualified person,” Biden said at a press conference on Thursday. He has already beaten his rival Trump once, “and I’ll beat him again.”