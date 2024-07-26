Former US President and First Lady Post Video of Phone Call to Democratic Presidential Candidate

Former US President Barack Obama has declared his support for the candidacy of the country’s vice president, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), in the presidential race for the White House. In a post on X (ex-Twitter), the Democrat said Kamala will be “a fantastic president”.

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris. We told her that we think she would make a fantastic President of the United States and that she has our full support. At this critical time for our country, we will do everything in our power to ensure that she wins in November.”, Obama wrote.

The text was published alongside a video showing Kamala answering a call from the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama. On the phone, the couple say they are proud of Kamala.This will be historic”, said the former US First Lady.

Watch, in English:

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support of her. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

Michelle shared the same video on her profile on X. In the caption, he wrote: “I am so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people across the country. We support you, Kamala Harris”.

According to the TV station NBC Newsthe Obamas have been in touch with Kamala since she began her campaign, after the president Joe Biden give up running for re-election. Advisors are also discussing the possibility of the couple attending campaign events.

Before the public demonstration this Friday (26.Jul), the only known phone call between Obama and Kamala occurred on Sunday (21.Jul.2024), when Biden announced that he would leave the race against Donald Trump (Republican party).

On the day, Obama issued a statement praising Biden and supporting the selection of a new Democratic candidate, but did not mention Harris. “We will be sailing through uncharted waters in the coming days,” Obama said in the statement. “But I have extraordinary confidence that our party leaders will be able to create a process from which an extraordinary nominee will emerge.”