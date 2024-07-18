Thursday, July 18, 2024, 18:53











Former US President Barack Obama assured his circle of collaborators on Thursday that President Biden’s path to victory has been greatly shortened and that he believes the current occupant of the White House should seriously reconsider the viability of his candidacy.

According to sources consulted by the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’, Obama has spoken with Biden only once since the television debate with Donald Trump that marked the beginning of the alarming decline of his chances of winning. On that occasion, he told him that it was the current president who should decide on his future. However, now Obama has expressed his concern about the need to protect Biden and his legacy.

Obama has always remained in the shadows, and has been deeply involved in the conversations that have taken place among Democrats about the future of the presidential campaign, maintaining contacts with other prominent figures in the party such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Obama sees his role as an adviser and sounding board for his former vice president, and has told allies he feels he must be protected in these difficult times. He believes his successor has been a great president and that his achievements, which could be in jeopardy if Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress next year, must be preserved.

In conversations, Obama has also expressed concern that polls are moving away from Biden, that Trump’s electoral record is widening and that donors are abandoning the Democratic ticket.