Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The first football team returns to the gathering, and the resumption of the Dubai camp tomorrow afternoon «Friday», after the end of the 48-hour rest that the coaching staff, led by the Dutch Marvik, gave the players, after the pressure of the first period of the camp, during technical, physical and tactical training, which was the beginning of On May 15th, it ended with the last international friendly experience in the current preparations stage against the brotherly Jordan national team, and ended with a five-goal victory for Al-Abyad, scored by Ali Mabkhout “Hattrick”, Khalil Ibrahim and Kayo Kanido.

The next few days will witness the start of finalizing the preparation of Al-Abyad during the current Dubai camp, in preparation for the start of the joint Asian qualifiers, qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, in which our team is ranked fourth, after collecting 6 points, and needs to win in Its four matches are in the qualifiers, which start on June 3, and the national team will start it against Malaysia at Zabeel Stadium in Al Wasl Club, and Vietnam leads Group G with 11 points.

For his part, Mohamed Obeid Hammad, the national team supervisor, confirmed that the program of preparing “Al-Abyad” for the qualifiers is progressing well, according to the plan drawn up by the technical staff, which was launched some time ago, and witnessed a number of internal camps, and played 3 international friendly matches, the first against Iraq, and ended in a draw. Negatively, then a second test in the camp of last March, against India, which ended with a clean six in favor of the “white”, and finally by winning the last test against Jordan by five to five against a goal.

Hammad said: “Al-Abyad” is moving in the right way, as the technical, administrative and medical agencies and players play their roles to the fullest, and everyone in the national team is fully aware of his responsibilities, and the players perform their training with all seriousness, vitality and activity, which makes us optimistic about a strong performance. , Qualifies us to achieve the desired results during the qualifiers.

And about the improvement of the national team’s performance, compared to the beginning of Marvik’s period, and the previous level shake-up with Luis Pinto, he said: “Yes, there is a great improvement in the team’s performance, and the team has become a technical personality and a clear identity. I am optimistic despite the difficulty of the task and the position of the team, given the difference. 5 points with the leaders Vietnam, but we deal with each match separately, and we will only look at our team, and what it can offer, because our goal is to win all the matches in the qualifying campaign, and we have great confidence in all the players, who showed great response to the technical staff, the way of playing and the plans He applies it on the field, and we hope that the focus will be at its best. ”

For us, the first match is the most important, and we deal with each match separately, and this is the goal of the coach, who asked for previous matches for the group’s teams, and he also followed the latest developments of those teams, and we got information and statistics related to their performance and the most prominent players, which are all things that will benefit Certainly the coaching staff ».

Hammad praised the granting of the national team a negative rest after 10 days of work, focus and arduous training, which witnessed a great commitment from all players, to break the state of boredom, and to resume the camp with great activity in the next stage, which is the official start of the qualifying phase.

With regard to not including a substitute for Ali Saleh, who was dropped from the list due to injury, he said: “The qualifying system will witness pressurized matches, and each match will be separate by itself, as there will be an expanded list from which 23 players will be chosen for each match, according to the need of the technical staff, and Ali Saleh will not be absent. It is influential, because the technical staff chose the most appropriate alternative, and decided that the current group is satisfied with the list of 27 players, because all of them have been working with the technical staff since its arrival, which has raised the focus of all players during the last period, so I hope that this will result in a distinguished performance in the qualifying process. Translating this during the next stage, where the national team reached a very good stage of harmony and understanding ».

Our team will return to training starting today at Al Wasl Club Stadium, under the leadership of the Dutchman Van Marwijk and his assistant, with the participation of all the players who were selected to compete in the qualifiers, namely: Ali Khasif, Fahd Al-Dhanhani, Muhammad Al-Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdul Rahman, Walid Abbas Mahmoud Khamis, Muhammad Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Youssef Jaber, Muhammad Al Attas, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Fabio de Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Kayo Canaido, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Abdullah Suhail, Muhammad Jumah Eid, Ali Mabkhout and Sebastian Tijali fought.