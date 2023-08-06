Lamia Al Harmoudi (Sharjah)

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, confirmed that the municipality is working according to ambitious plans to implement the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. It is in line with the emirate’s smiling aspirations and its comprehensive renaissance.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, Al-Tunaiji said: “Sharjah City Municipality is constantly working to modernize and develop its services and innovate new methods of work that enhance its pioneering role in providing the best services. On development, over the course of the year, the municipality’s projects of various kinds continue, whether they are agricultural, innovative, engineering, environmental and other projects.

He added, “The municipality recently launched a project to produce organic fertilizer, which is the first of its kind outside the United States and Canada. Canadian Food Inspection (CFIA) for regulated fertilizers, and third-party studies have shown that the product produced by this unit can completely replace commercial fertilizers and provide better yields.”

Rental map project

Al-Tunaiji said: “Among the other projects launched by the municipality during the last quarter of last year is the rental map project, as an interactive platform available on the municipality’s website, which allows the customer to obtain the information he needs to make the appropriate decision while searching for a property for rent, whether in terms of geographical location.” Or the average rental value of the property and according to the description of the leased property, as the platform provides the customer with all the data according to the search settings, which are entered with his knowledge and the appropriate choice for him, which contributes to saving time and effort and limiting the options in front of him with ease and ease.

The municipality also launched the Sharjah Health Safety Program as a distinguished government program, to raise the level of health awareness among workers in barbershops and beauty centers, based on the municipality’s strategy and role in promoting public health in Sharjah, ensuring the safety of community members, and emphasizing its educational role and cooperation with these facilities to change behavior. employees, by training them to apply the highest and best international health practices.

The municipality also implements, throughout the year, qualitative agricultural projects to enhance the aesthetic and civilized appearance of the emirate and expand the spread of green areas in all areas of the city.

Competitiveness indicators

Regarding the most important objectives of the municipality that it seeks to implement and work on, Al-Tunaiji stressed, saying: “The Municipality of Sharjah is working to achieve many goals within its strategic plan that it launched for the years 2021-2023, which includes achieving leading positions in competitiveness indicators for the municipal field, and supporting the capabilities of the city of Sharjah. In tourist, investment and residential attractions, in addition to ensuring the achievement of operational excellence and institutional excellence, empowering and strengthening the role of partners, developing proactive municipal services centered around customers, transforming municipal services into smart services that achieve customer happiness, enhancing the quality and sustainability of public health, and developing and creating public service and entertainment facilities, And work to achieve environmental sustainability and green solutions.

gardens

With regard to the most important achievements of the municipality, the Director General of Sharjah Municipality explained, “The achievements of the Municipality of Sharjah continue throughout the year, and the municipality is keen to achieve them through its distinguished cadres to include all areas of municipal work, as it provides all the capabilities and tools necessary to continue the path of success. The most prominent achievement of the municipality recently is the expansion of the opening of gardens in implementation of the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the provision of the best service facilities in it, as the total number of gardens supervised by it reached more than 77 gardens that constitute an ideal environment and meeting place For families and families to enhance social cohesion, and also enhance the urban appearance of the city thanks to its designs and the cultivated areas and important facilities it contains.

lease contracts

Among the other most prominent achievements of the municipality are the ratification of more than 294 thousand lease contracts during the past year, the granting and renewal of permits for 323 investment yards, the closure of 84 dirt yards, the issuance and renewal of 39,534 subscriptions to the public parking service, the subjection of 2670 parking spaces to fees in 2022, and a successful participation in the month of the Emirates To innovate, and to deal with rain emergencies with high efficiency through advance work plans and the provision of work cadres, necessary tools and mechanisms, and many other achievements.

He explained: “All areas of municipal work are witnessing continuous achievements, as all municipal departments are working to provide the best services to the public and facilitate them by relying on digital transformation and the speed of responding to inquiries, observations and requests of customers, and all municipal services are witnessing a popular demand among the public for the diversity of specializations and the diversity of services in general.” Whether in the areas of public parking, rent regulation, or in the engineering or health sectors.

consumer health

Regarding the number of inspection visits to food establishments in 2022 and the most prominent items that are audited during the visits, Al-Tunaiji indicated, saying: “During the past year, the municipality, through the Food Control Department, carried out 33,310 inspection visits to food establishments to check these standards and ensure compliance with them.” He added: “Consumer health is one of the most important priorities of the Municipality of Sharjah, and it continuously seeks to enhance it by providing safe and sound food to consumers according to the approved specifications and standards, reflecting its role in providing a health system in line with the emirate’s status as a healthy city. Therefore, the municipality intensifies its periodic and unannounced visits. On establishments preparing and selling foods such as restaurants, bakeries, cafeterias, etc., where audits are carried out based on clear standards established to cover all aspects such as methods of preparation, processing and preservation of foodstuffs, employees’ commitment to good health practices and their obtaining occupational health cards, as well as their training within the Sharjah Food Safety Programme. The standards are other requirements, such as those related to the cleanliness of the facility, equipment, tools, maintenance requirements, and others.