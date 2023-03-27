AEither way the voters part. Ironically, on that street, which was mentioned so often in the election campaign like no other, the boundary of the majorities for the two candidates runs: The closer you get to the center, the more likely the residents of the street voted for Mike Josef. The Social Democrat got 62 percent of the votes in constituency 120-03, which borders directly on the plant ring, and 63 percent in constituency 120-01 north of it. Precisely where the road is restricted to car traffic and has thus become a symbol of the traffic turnaround in the city, the car traffic defender Uwe Becker clearly lost.

But at the intersection of Oeder Weg and Keplerstrasse, the mood changes. In the electoral districts 203-02 and 203-04, where the terraced houses are slowly being replaced by detached city villas, which are now tormented by traffic, Becker won a majority there, in some cases two-thirds of the voters there voted for him .

SPD voters distanced themselves from the party

At the end of an election, it is not the partial results of individual streets and districts that count, but only the overall result: According to this, the Social Democrat Josef received exactly 6064 more votes in the runoff than the Christian Democrat Becker, which was enough for the narrow but clear election victory with 51.7 Percent. And yet the many detailed figures from the local electoral office convey why the election turned out the way it did – and where the parties used their potential and gave it away.

Because strictly speaking, Josef is also a loser, especially in his own camp. Of the voters who voted for the SPD in 2021, only 23 percent checked the SPD candidate this time. More than three quarters of the former party supporters did not want to support Josef. Had he had to rely on his own comrades, he would have clearly lost the election.







Because his opponent has been much better at mobilizing his own voters. 97 percent of the citizens who voted for the CDU in 2021 voted for Uwe Becker both in the first round and in the runoff. In this respect he is a winner, because not every candidate would have achieved such a high value. There were also the supporters of the FDP, the AfD and the independent Maja Wolff, who were eliminated after the first round and now voted for the more conservative candidate in the runoff.

One can only speculate as to why so few of his own supporters voted for Joseph. Among them there will certainly be many fans of the former Lord Mayor Peter Feldmann, for whom Josef campaigned in November – with success. Perhaps he was also less successful than his predecessor in activating non-voters, even if it was with expensive campaign promises. This time they mostly stayed at home.





But luckily for Josef, there are the Greens. Their supporters, who had voted for their own candidate Manuela Rottmann in the first round, defected to Josef in the run-off election. Almost every second vote for the SPD candidate comes from the Green camp. It was expected anyway that the 4,700 left-wing sympathizers would prefer Josef to Becker.