CDMX.- Two Mexican students won the diploma of excellence at the Stockholm International Youth Water Prize in Sweden.

Shanni Mora and Rosa Mendoza designed a home filtration system for their community of Teotitlán del Valle in Oaxaca to purify wastewater from textile dyeing and reuse it in vegetable cultivation, in order to promote sustainability and preserve cultural traditions.

The students of the 29th Comprehensive Community High School received their diplomas from the Queen of Sweden. “We carried out a diagnosis of the problems of the community of Teotitlán del Valle, focusing mainly on the lack of water for productive activities.

“The main economic activity, the production of mats, uses clean water for dyeing with natural and synthetic dyes, leading to the disposal of untreated inked water. Using the Logical Framework approach, we proposed the development of a home-made filter to facilitate the reuse of inked water in vegetable cultivation,” they explain in their project.

The filtered water, they indicated, was later used for the germination of spinach and radish seeds. “The objective of this project is to establish a sustainable system that improves family economies and nutrition, contributes to environmental conservation and provides a viable water reuse strategy for the community,” they assured. The Governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara, highlighted that the young women are a pride for the State. “We congratulate Shanni Mora and Rosa Mendoza, students of the Comprehensive Community High School #BIC n° 29 of Teotitlán del Valle, for having obtained the Diploma of Excellence in the #StockholmJuniorWaterPrize 2024, with their project ‘Homemade filter as an alternative for the reuse of inked water in the cultivation of vegetables’. “We are sure that they put the name of Oaxaca on a high level worldwide. “They are a pride for our state!” she posted. Shanni Mora and Rosa Mendoza won the 2024 National Youth Water Prize, becoming Mexico’s representatives at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize, considered the most important water competition in the world.