exist customs and traditions deeply rooted in various areas of the country, such as bathing in the river on “San Juan’s Day”, the fairs and celebrations of Holy Week, or the day of this or that trade or profession.

A few years ago, religious belief forced the inhabitants of towns and ranches to walk the saint to make it rainwhen the god Tlaloc was not present and drought prevailed.

In the town of San Pedro Huamelula of the state of oaxacaThere is tradition about what every June 30 the most outstanding character of the place, marries a female crocodileso on this occasion, it corresponded to the municipal president, Victor Hugo Sosa.

This is done to close the festivities of the patron saint of the place, iron out differences between the Chontal and Huave ethnic groups, and ask for rain and fertility.

They capture a juvenile female lizard, take it from house to house, cover it with a white wedding dress and call it “The princess girl”, with which the mayor He got married on June 30, in a ceremony at the municipal palace.

Behind the marriage protocol“The boyfriend” and the residents of San Pedro Huamelula They “danced” with the newlyweds, whom they ask to connect them with the symbol of the Mother Earth to grant them fertility of their cropsthe livestock reproduction and the good fishing.

In the end, the mayor must give hisLittle trumpet kiss to the bride”, although for this he asked that his snout be tied with a rope, not “I wanted a little bite, or a little tongue, much less another loving surprise.”… What a hard blow!..

