A tragic incident shook Oaxaca on June 19, one day before the Tropical Storm Alberto will touch Mexican soil and cause severe havoc in the entity.

And it was reported that a 16-year-old teenager lost his life when he was swept away by the waters of the Grande de Asunción Atoyaquillo Riverand Alberto’s passage made rescue efforts difficult.

It is known that the young man entered the river with another group member during the organized excursion, but unfortunately he did not emerge from the water. The search began immediately by classmates and teachers, managing to rescue one of the minors.

However, The victim’s body was found approximately 4 kilometers from the accident site.trapped between branches, after more than 30 hours of intense search under adverse weather conditions.

Manuel Maza Sánchez, state coordinator of Civil Protection of Oaxaca, confirmed the identity of the young man as Ángel QH

The ravages of tropical storm Alberto

It is worth mentioning that Oaxaca is one of the states that suffered severe damage from the passage of tropical storm Albertoand one of the most affected locations was the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region.

Given this situation, the municipal president of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Felipe López Matus, has urgently requested a declaration of emergency to be able to manage humanitarian aid and resources destined for the recovery of the affected area.

In a message spread through social networks, the mayor reported that the municipality is partially under water due to the overflowing of the Ostuta River. In addition, numerous residents have denounced the magnitude of the disaster, indicating that the floods have seriously hindered mobility and access to basic services.

Given the magnitude of the disaster, local, state and federal authorities are expected to coordinate efforts to mobilize emergency resources and logistical support.