Oaxaca, Mexico.- The Government of Oaxaca reported that it requested the Federal Government to issue a Declaration of Natural Disaster in the entity due to the impact on 13 localities after the passage of Hurricane “John.”

In the Fourth Extraordinary Session of the State Council of Civil Protection, held in Santiago Pinotepa Nacional and headed by Governor Salomón Jara, it was proposed that, if this declaration is endorsed for Oaxaca, the resource would be used to support the families of the municipalities affected by the meteorological phenomenon.

The document they request is issued by the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) and is used to declare certain municipalities or territorial demarcations as natural disaster zones, which allows access to extraordinary resources. In this meeting, in which authorities from the three levels of Government participated, it was indicated that, in 72 hours of work in the municipalities that have been affected by the remnants of Hurricane “John” in the regions of the Coast and the Sierra South, there is a report of damage in 13 locations.

Of these, 10 are in Santiago Jamiltepec, while in Santiago Tapextla, the municipal seat and the Romo alley were affected.

It was also indicated that 1,565 people are being cared for in different shelters installed in the Coast region, where they have remained for more than 24 hours. It was assured that electricity service has been restored in 44 locations, but 10 remain to be restored; There is work in nine and there is no access in one. Governor Salomón Jara assured that the State Civil Protection Council is holding a permanent session to review the progress of the work in the affected municipalities. “In this meeting, we evaluated the damage in various communities and the actions carried out through various institutions of the State Government. We continue to work in coordination with federal agencies to restore local services and provide care to the population,” he assured. . Representatives of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the Secretariat of the Navy, and the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation are present on said council.