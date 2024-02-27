He Oaxaca cheesean essential element in Mexican gastronomy, not only conquers national palates, but has been recognized by the gastronomic guide Taste Atlas as one of the best cheeses in the worldranking number 26 in its 2023 ranking.

Profeco endorses the quality of Oaxaca cheese:. In a study carried out by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) in 2022, 41 brands of Oaxaca cheese were analyzed, including 8 imitations.

The study evaluated labeling, protein content, moisture, fat, net and energy content, presence of starch and sanitary quality.

The best Oaxaca cheeses according to Profeco:

According to the Profeco study, the following brands of Oaxaca cheese stood out for their quality:

Oaxaca cheese ball type:

Brand: Alpura

Brand: Little Village

Brand: Emerald

Oaxaca Cheese:

Brand: Alfalfa Flower

Brand: Covadonga

Brand: Carranco

Recommendations for choosing a good Oaxaca cheese:

Check the labeling: Make sure the milk is pasteurized and does not contain starch.

Check the expiration date: Choose a fresh product.

Observe the texture: It should be firm and elastic, without lumps or excess moisture.

Try the flavor: A good Oaxaca cheese will have a slightly salty and acidic flavor, with a touch of fresh milk.

Oaxaca cheese in the diet:

Oaxaca cheese is a food rich in protein, calcium and vitamin A, which makes it a nutritious option to include in the diet. However, it is important to consume it in moderation due to its fat content.

Oaxaca cheese in quesadillas?

The eternal question: Should quesadillas contain Oaxaca cheese? The answer is: it depends on your taste! Oaxaca cheese provides a unique flavor and texture to quesadillas, but it is not essential. You can enjoy them with other types of cheese or even without cheese.