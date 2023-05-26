Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for conspiracy to invade the US Capitol. This is the harshest sentence ever handed down against a defendant for the January 6, 2021 attack on the US House of Representatives.

Before reading the sentence, District Judge Amit Mehta stated that “a group of citizens, just because they did not like the result of the elections or do not believe that the law was followed as it should, cannot be allowed to foment a revolution”. “That’s what you did,” he pointed out, addressing the defendant.

On November 29 of last year, Rhodes was found guilty of conspiracy to commit sedition by a federal grand jury in Washington.

During the attack on the Capitol, which resulted in five deaths and more than 140 officers injured, Rhodes remained outside the building overseeing the operation in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump invaded the headquarters of Congress while the two chambers met to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Rhodes’ defense tried to convince the jury that the armed groups of the Oath Keepers who were positioned in hotels in the American capital did not intend to prevent Biden’s confirmation, but rather to “react” if Trump asked for an intervention.

According to the organization, the then republican president could have made this request under an 1807 rule that allows the commander in chief of the Armed Forces to ask paramilitary groups of citizens to enforce the law.

The prosecution, however, considered that the group members planned to use force to prevent Biden’s confirmation, regardless of what Trump said.

The Oath Keepers are a loosely structured organization linked to citizen militias that, while accepting anyone as a member, focus their recruitment efforts on former military, law enforcement and first responders.

Broadcaster CNN recalled on Thursday that 22 people who were part of Rhodes’ team have already been convicted of various federal crimes by a jury or after pleading guilty.