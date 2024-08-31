London, England.- Tickets for next year’s Oasis reunion tour sold out on Saturday night, though fans eager to see the band play live for the first time in 16 years complained of technical problems and long waits in line that often ended in disappointment.

Fans trying to access the three websites selling tickets – Ticketmaster, See Tickets and Gigsandtours – reported problems including error messages and being kicked off the site before they were able to purchase tickets.

More than a million tickets for the band’s concerts were expected to sell out within minutes. Instead, Oasis announced that all tickets in Britain had been sold 10 hours later, after many fans had spent the day queuing online. “There has to be a fairer, simpler and more efficient way of selling tickets,” British TV presenter Dan Walker said on X.

“In queue, out of queue, refresh/no refresh, wait in queue, back of queue.”

Ticketmaster previously said its website had not crashed and the queue was moving as people bought tickets. Gigsandtours thanked people for their patience and said there had been “extremely high demand”. At the same time, some tickets were put back on sale on resale sites such as Viagogo for up to £8,000 ($10,500). Oasis announced 17 shows across the UK and Ireland, the first of which will take place in Cardiff in July 2025, followed by nights in Manchester – where the band formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh and Dublin. The group, whose debut album Definitely Maybe was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel Gallagher said he could no longer work with his younger brother Liam, the band’s lead singer. At their peak in the 1990s, Oasis exemplified the elevated appeal of Britpop, with hits such as “Wonderwall,” “Live Forever” and “Champagne Supernova.” But Noel and Liam were often at odds, and their strained relationship finally broke down in 2009 as they prepared to play a concert in Paris. Since their split, both brothers have continued their musical careers, but always against the backdrop of fan calls for the band to become Irish.

More dates are added

Confidential sources have revealed to the Mirror that following the band’s popularity, Liam and Noel are set to confirm two additional dates at Croke Park the following weekend, 23 and 24 August.

“The demand in Ireland to see Oasis is absolutely massive. Tickets for this morning will sell out in minutes and there will be thousands and thousands of people disappointed if it’s just two. “The Gallaghers love Ireland, the demand is there so it’s very likely to happen. And what’s being considered is two additional shows next weekend to the two already announced,” the source told The Irish Sun.