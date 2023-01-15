Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

The brothers Noel (l) and Liam Gallagher from the band Oasis laugh at the presentation of the NME Carling Awards in 2001. © Sean Dempsey/dpa

Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald are getting divorced. Music fans are now hoping for an Oasis reunion.

Manchester/London – In 2009, a world finally collapsed for many Britpop fans: the British band oasis announced their separation. The dispute between the brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher had finally escalated. But now another breakup at Gallagher’s house gives fans hope for a reunion.

On Friday (January 13), former Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald announced through a spokesman that they are planning a divorce. The 55-year-old musician and his 51-year-old wife have two children together: son Donovan is 15, son Sonny is twelve years old. These should remain “their priority”, it said loudly mail online continue.

Oasis comeback now possible? Noel Gallagher is getting divorced

According to English media reports, Noel has already moved out of the nine million euro family villa in South Downs in Hampshire. He is said to be living in London now. An insider told the English Sun: “It’s a shame”. Nevertheless, the couple tries to ensure that the separation does not end in a mud fight.

Gallagher and MacDonald met in a club in Ibiza in 2000. At the time, Gallagher was still married to his former wife, Meg Matthews, from whom he divorced a short time later. However, the musician denied that he cheated on his first wife. He married MacDonald in 2011. Gallagher also has a daughter from his marriage to Matthews.

Liam in dispute with Noel’s wife: She is said to have helped prevent the Oasis reunion

As bitter as the breakup may be for Noel Gallagher’s family, it leaves fans of the cult band Oasis are now dreaming of a comeback for the Gallagher brothers. Because: Liam Gallagher has repeatedly blamed Sara MacDonald for the brothers not getting back together.

Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Matrix



Among other things, Sara is said to have been the reason why Liam was not invited to his brother’s wedding. The short-tempered singer had repeatedly shot Sara in public. Later he pointed aloud mail online also stated that an Oasis meeting would fail because Noel was angry about Liam’s insults towards Sara. Then, in 2020, Liam wrote very clearly to a Twitter fan that it was Sara’s fault that Oasis wouldn’t get together: “You know who won’t let him because she doesn’t like Oasis music”.

However, it is not known whether the brothers are in contact again at all after the separation.