The Oasis Market, the seasonal market organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in Al Ain, received more than 13,000 visitors from across the UAE, who enjoyed a wide range of cultural experiences, delicious cuisine, family activities, retail outlets, musical performances, and other events that continued throughout the year. Over the course of 4 weeks.

The “Oasis Market” was held this year under the slogan “Integration” and each week was dedicated to a specific global culture, giving its visitors the opportunity to share unforgettable memories with family and friends amid the beautiful atmosphere in Al Ain, which is included in the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites.

From the activities of the oasis market

The event began with segments that highlighted the rich Emirati music and heritage, while the market celebrated the fusion of Indian, African and American traditions. The market witnessed a program of cultural and artistic performances by a distinguished group of talented Emirati, Indian bhangra dancers and African drummers.

Visitors had the opportunity to shop wonderful products from more than 25 stalls of local craftsmen, who displayed a large list of artistic creations and handicrafts, in addition to tasting the most delicious flavors in 16 live cooking corners that presented dishes inspired by various countries of the world.

The market was a destination that combined shopping and entertainment within an enjoyable outdoor cultural experience during the weekends, in addition to its role in supporting talent in the fields of arts and cooking.

