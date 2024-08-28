— How are you? Is everything okay?

— What do you care how I am?

From there, the two old colleagues, who have just met in a store, they get into a fight. This will be the brothers’ first rehearsal Liam and Noel Gallagher on the comeback back on the Oasis stage, 15 years after their split. That is at least the joke of the hundreds of thousands of Internet users who celebrated this Tuesday, shortly after meeting each other, the announcement on social networks of the return of the two little brothers. There is a lot of nostalgia, of going back to a youth that has been largely surpassed, when the now elderly members of the X generation —”like the actress Winona Ryder,” adds a contemporary companion—, that immediately after the boomerwere not despised for being “very 20th century” by their offspring, paradigm of generation Z, obstinate screen readers and connoisseurs of autotune. There is also a lot of morbidity. Fraternal relationships always give a lot of play, and that of these two former chavs (members of the British working class) turned millionaire musicians, foul-mouthed, rude and provocative, is included among the most significant and controversial in history, according to some information from the long-suffering and officious cyberspace. On a par with Cain and Abel, or princes William and Harry, or tennis players Venus and Serena, or nobles Mary and Anne Boleyn, the first being Henry VIII’s lover, who married the second, whom he ended up beheading.

The Gallaghers don’t give you all that much, but they give you a lot, and even more so at the end of August, when the day starts to get shorter and clothes get longer; when life starts to get confused with work again. “Now you are all a lot of @oasis But how many have you touched? Wonderwall at a funeral?” asks X the group Viva Suecia. “Well, it would be a nice touch if you played it tomorrow… what better tribute than to play it Wonderwall in Magaluf!!! We promise not to do balconying…!”, responds a former Twitter user.

Wonderwall can sound anywhere. It’s not the most powerful of the bunch, of course, but it’s anthem, a milestone. Like some of the answers from the footballing brothers, raised in the working-class district of Burnage, in Manchester, die-hard City fans, which has led another fan to wonder if Pep Guardiola had something to do with them signing peace. There is no evidence of this, but there is evidence of the coach’s sincerity when he was asked two days ago who is the best striker he has seen play, if it is Haaland, who scores goals like churros. Well, having coached Messi, the question was out of place. Guardiola simply replied that the Argentine player is the most incredible player he has ever seen.

Liam is as restrained as Noel. “I’m sure he would have hated John Lennon. I think he was a complete idiot,” the latter declared in 1995. “I could never stand Paul McCartney. He was the one who wrote the sissy songs, the softer stuff,” the former said a year earlier.

“The other day Bono came up to me and said, ‘How are you, son?’ I’m not your son, you idiot. That guy made one or two good records, but you’re not calling me son,” Liam said in 1995. “We need to stop with all this nonsense about Blur and think about the fans of both bands. If I was 16, I’d like Blur and Oasis at the same time,” his brother said a year later in one of the collections of quotes now published on X.

By the way, the resurrection of Oasis has also meant that their biggest rivals of the time, Blur, have also become a trending topic on the network of tycoon Elon Musk, who for a few hours has stopped spreading racist hatred to remember two brothers who brought joy to an entire generation.