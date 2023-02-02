A recent report by the Organization of American States (OAS) revealed that illegal mining and organized crime have been on the rise in recent years, especially in the gold trade from Ecuador to China. He also warned about the presence of illegal organizations in countries like Venezuela, Peru and Brazil.

The report shows that Ecuador exported 76 million dollars in gold to China in 2019, but the Asian giant received 339 million dollars, an amount that would have entered irregularly.

The report On the trail of illicit gold revenues: stepping up the fight against illegal mining finance presented by the OAS, also warns that the Illegal mining in Ecuador has increased production by 27%something very rare in the region.

“In 2019, Ecuador exported almost four times as much gold as Colombia and Peru combined. The vast majority of these exports went to China, which received more than 99% of Ecuador’s gold ore exports in 2019,” the report states.

For its part, in Colombia, according to the Comptroller General’s Office, 85% of the gold exported in the country is the product of illegality; so this is a regional problem.

Due to the increase in the illegal export of gold in Ecuador, which enriches international criminal organizations, the government of President Guillermo Lasso classified illegal mining as a state security problem. The decision was celebrated by the OAS.

The report concludes that in Ecuador a “robust illegal economy” has been consolidated based on illegal mining in the region.

In addition, organized crime feeds on the social problems present in the country. The lack of resources, migration, the scarcity of opportunities, insufficient human, economic and technical capital negatively affect the region, and favors the proliferation of this type of illegal trade.

The OAS also expresses its concern about the links that are being built between illegal mining and organized crime.

Likewise, it reveals that in countries like Venezuela, Peru and Brazil, organizations based on this illicit economy are emerging, for which reason urges nations to take urgent and joint action to effectively address the problem.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

