He The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday in order to address the situation in Venezuela following the presidential elections of July 28, in which the CNE declared Nicolás Maduro the winner amid allegations of fraud.

The OAS meeting was convened at the request of the Permanent Missions of Argentina, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, and will be held at 9 a.m. Colombia time in the Simón Bolívar Room at the OAS headquarters in Washington.

During the session, The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will present a report on the human rights situation in Venezuela following the presidential elections. The report will include information on the killings, torture and persecution by the Venezuelan regime following the elections held a month ago.

OAS. Photo:AFP

According to official figures, more than 2,400 people were arrested in the context of the protests that broke out to reject the victory of Nicolás Maduro. In addition, data from various NGOs speak of at least 27 people killed in the midst of the wave of repression in the country.

The IACHR had already called in the past for the urgent restoration of democratic order and the rule of law in Venezuela. or access to public electoral information through the dissemination of all the minutes.

The agency’s rapporteur for Venezuela, Gloria Monique de Mees, told Efe in a recent interview that “not publishing the minutes is a clear sign that the regime’s power is being consolidated.”

The rapporteur also rejected the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, controlled by judges close to Chavez, which ratified the disputed victory of Nicolás Maduro.

“First of all, because the validation of election results is outside of their mandate and jurisdiction,” said De Mees, who took office in January for a four-year term.

Nicolás Maduro after appearing before the TSJ Photo:AFP

The latest resolution approved by the OAS on Venezuela

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) last met to address the situation in Venezuela on August 16, when it approved a resolution calling on the government of Nicolás Maduro to publish the results of the disputed elections.

The text was adopted by consensus of the 26 delegations of member countries that attended the extraordinary meeting.

The document urged the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) to “expeditiously publish the minutes with the results of the vote.” of the presidential elections at the level of each polling station” and allows “an impartial verification of the results.”

Expressing concern over “reports of serious irregularities and violence related to the electoral process,” the resolution called on Maduro’s government to respect “the right to assemble peacefully” without reprisals, “not to be subjected to arbitrary arrest or imprisonment” and to have a “fair trial.”