The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, called on Tuesday (20) for the recognition of the electoral records held by the Venezuelan opposition and for dictator Nicolás Maduro to recognize defeat and open the way “for the return of democracy.”

In a statement, the OAS General Secretariat stated that “the CNE (National Electoral Council) has not yet managed to present the results by which (Maduro) would have won, which at this point would be laughable and pathetic, if it were not tragic.”

According to Almagro, “it is imperative” that Maduro accept the minutes of the opposition led by Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado and “consequently accept his electoral defeat and open the way for the return of democracy in Venezuela.”

“Otherwise, it would be necessary to hold new elections” with the presence of electoral observers from the European Union and the OAS, according to the statement.

Almagro also defended the creation of a new CNE to reduce the institutional irregularities that, in his opinion, plagued the process that culminated in last Sunday’s elections, the result of which has been questioned by several countries due to the lack of details about the count.

Dictator Nicolás Maduro displays the CNE minutes proclaiming his “reelection.” Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R. | EFE/Ronald Peña R.

Venezuela’s CNE proclaimed Maduro’s victory with 51.20% of the votes against 44.20% for opponent Edmundo González Urrutia, with 80% of the ballots counted and without disaggregating the data.

The anti-Chavista opposition claims to have in its possession the minutes issued in the electoral process and has enabled a search engine to show them to citizens.

María Corina Machado stated that the majority opposition managed to obtain 73% of the records issued in the presidential elections, which gave victory to González Urrutia, with an “overwhelming” difference, contrary to what was announced by the CNE.

“The complete manual for fraudulent management of the electoral result was applied in Venezuela on Sunday night, in many cases in a very rudimentary way,” lamented Almagro.

The OAS, based in Washington (USA), called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the result of the presidential election on Wednesday (31). The Permanent Council session was convened at the request of 12 member countries, including all Latin American governments that received an order on Monday from Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to withdraw their diplomats from Caracas. (With EFE Agency)