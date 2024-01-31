The country's Supreme Court made María Corina Machado, the main opposition candidate, ineligible on January 26

The IACHR (Inter-American Commission on Human Rights) condemned this Wednesday (January 31, 2024) the recent decisions of the Venezuelan judiciary and classified such actions as “typical of authoritarian regimes”. The entity is part of the Organization of American States (OAS).

On January 26, the TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela) confirmed the ineligibility of María Corina Machado, 56 years old, leader of the opposition. She will not be able to hold public office for the next 15 years. María would be Nicolás Maduro's main opponent in this year's elections in the country.

“The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemns administrative disqualifications against opponents and denounces that such actions are characteristic of authoritarian regimes. In this sense, it urges the State to adopt measures aimed at rebuilding democracy and guaranteeing the political participation of all sectors”says the commission in a note.

The Commission said it was urgent to adopt new measures that guarantee the political participation of people with different sides. “These decisions end up contributing to an environment of persecution that discourages citizens from participating in matters of public interest”stated the organization.

On January 28, the OAS had already released a note in which it criticized María's exclusion from this year's elections. “The leadership of María Corina Machado is irreplaceable, as is all leadership that arises from the convictions and interests of the people”.

At the time, the organization also said that what exists in Venezuela is a “dictatorial logic of persecution and violation of citizens’ political rights”.

INELIGIBLE OPPONENT

María Corina Machado won the opposition primary elections in October 2023 to face Maduro in this year's presidential election, which still has no date yet to be held. In October 2023, the TSJ ordered the suspension of the primary results.



The case had negative repercussions and caused the United States to review its sanctions policy against the South American country.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the Venezuelan Supreme Court's decision “contradicts the commitment made by Nicolás Maduro’s representatives to organize fair presidential elections in 2024”.

MATURE

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, 60 years old, heads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people in prison for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in reports from the OAS (Organization of American States) on “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly, and of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022from November 2022 and from March 2023).