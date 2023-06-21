The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, praised this Tuesday (20) Colombia’s efforts for Venezuela to return to the Inter-American System of Human Rights, but said that the regime of Nicolás Maduro did not advances in issues related to democracy and human rights in the country.

In a press conference before the 53rd OAS General Assembly, Almagro said that Venezuela has “doors open” to return to the Inter-American System, which it left in 2013, but for that it has to be a “democratic country”.

“There are no visible advances either in the country’s democratic functioning, or in the protection of human rights, or in the situation of political prisoners, or in justice”, observed Almagro, also considering that in the South American country there is no “separation of powers”.

The OAS Secretary General also highlighted that Venezuela was the protagonist of the “worst migration crisis in the history” of the continent, with 7 million people fleeing the country, and stressed that all its institutions “collapsed”.

However, Almagro guaranteed that he “agrees” with all initiatives that seek to make Caracas renew its commitment to democracy and the Inter-American System of Human Rights, including the proposal by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

“All contributions are extremely welcome, we support and value them,” he said.

During his visit to the OAS last April, the Colombian president said he is fighting for Venezuela to return to the Inter-American System of Human Rights, which establishes the jurisdiction of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

In addition, he proposed “rewriting” the Inter-American Democratic Charter, which establishes that all countries in the region must promote democracy.

Almagro opined this Tuesday that this document should be updated because it does not address the challenges that technology represents today.

“Any good faith proposal that contributes to strengthening the system is very important,” he commented.

Still at the press conference, Almagro avoided criticizing Brazil for trying to soften a statement that is being prepared for the OAS General Assembly against the regime of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua.

The secretary general said he had “the deepest respect for Brazil’s position”, stressing that the declaration will be “yet another effort by the organization to condemn the lack of democracy in Nicaragua and the regime’s violations”.