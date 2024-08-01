He Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) failed this Wednesday, and in a resounding manner, in its effort to approve a resolution requesting the immediate delivery of the corresponding minutes on this Sunday’s elections in Venezuela and its subsequent verification by independent bodies to ensure its transparency and credibility.

According to the criteria of

After more than six hours of discussions involving nine foreign ministers from the region who had travelled specifically for the meeting, the text was voted on, which needed at least 18 votes to be approved.

However, the resolution only received the favorable vote of 17 countries. Another eleven, including Colombia and Brazilabstained. Meanwhilefive countries declared themselves absent.

According to various sources consulted by the OAS, the bone of contention that broke the consensus was a paragraph in the resolution that stated the following: “As requested by the relevant Venezuelan political actors, a comprehensive verification of the results be carried out in the presence of independent observation organizations to guarantee the transparency, credibility and legitimacy of the electoral results.”

The phrase was almost identical to the one that circulated previously in another draft of the resolution – published by this newspaper – and which did have the support of a majority, but which excluded the reference to the request of the relevant Venezuelan political actors.

Nicolás Maduro at a press conference on July 31. Photo:Private file. Share

What explains Colombia’s position?

The position of Colombia and Brazil caused a lot of surprise, since both Gustavo Petro and Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva had expressed their support for an independent verification of the results.

In fact, when it was his turn to speak, the Colombian ambassador to the OAS, Luis Ernesto Vargasexplained that Colombia had abstained from voting because the organization lost credibility and independence following the strong words of its secretary general, Luis Almagro, who referred to the vote as a crude trap and asked Maduro to recognize his defeat. Also, because Venezuela was not present in the organization.

I invite the Venezuelan government to allow the elections to end in peace, allowing a transparent vote count, minutes and with oversight by all political forces in the country and professional international oversight.

A curious argument, since the CPermanent Council, The Committee, made up of member countries, is an independent body from the Secretariat. But the most unusual thing, according to Vargas himself, is that he never received instructions from the Foreign Ministry on how he should vote and, therefore, he was inclined to abstain based on his initial analysis.

He was emphatic, however, that the government does support the international and independent verification of the records, as stated by President Petro.

“I invite the Venezuelan government to allow the elections to end in peace, allowing for a transparent vote count, with the recording of votes, and with oversight by all political forces in the country and professional international oversight,” Petro had said.

For Uruguayan Foreign Minister Omar Paganini, who participated virtually in the session, what happened was a “shame” for the OAS.

“We do not understand how such a clear resolution could not be approved. We are very ashamed of what has just happened,” said Paganini.

For his part, the Peruvian foreign minister, Javier González-Olaechea, lashed out against Colombia and the other ten countries that abstained, accusing them of not having the will to express their interest in the verification of a disputed election.

“What does abstaining mean? Basically, it means not having enough will to express that they are in favor of the verification of votes that in theory give victory to Maduro. But it is even worse. There were five members who did not even want to attend this vote virtually. That is why our citizens, our young people, do not believe in politicians, they do not believe in democracy,” said González-Olaechea.

Nicolas Maduro – Gustavo Petro Photo:AFP – Presidency Share

Why did the resolution fail?

According to sources, One group of countries refused to demand verification, while another segment was upset that it was presented as a demand of the opposition.

Share Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Photo:AFP

Other actors consulted by this newspaper claimed that the resolution failed because countries such as Argentina and Peru insisted until the end on including stronger language than they were willing to accept and never gave in.

“It is unfortunate that we cannot pass this resolution unanimously just because there is a insistence on passing one paragraph,” said Ambassador Ronald Sanders, Permanent Representative of Antigua and Barbuda.

In any case, the extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council was described by many observers as a “disgrace” that only benefits the Maduro regime, since it managed to divide the hemispheric organization and takes away oxygen from the request for independent verification.

“What happened with Colombia and Brazil is inexplicable because it was what they themselves had asked for. What this shows is that they never wanted a resolution and made it fail to maintain their prominence and influence,” an OAS source told this newspaper.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

CORRESPONDENT OF EL TIEMPO

WASHINGTON