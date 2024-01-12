The Organization of American States (OAS) condemned this Friday (12) the escalation of violence in Ecuador and offered its “technical” and “political” support to the government of President Daniel Noboa.

In a resolution approved by acclamation by the organization's 33 member countries, the OAS gave its support to Ecuador's “democratic regime” and pledged to “continue monitoring” the situation in the country in order to offer “political monitoring” and technical support to the current government.

The document was approved at a session of the Permanent Council in which the Ecuadorian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabriela Sommerfeld, asked for the “decisive support” of all Latin American countries to face what she described as a “serious crisis and social upheaval” in your country.

“Ecuador cannot surrender to terrorism. Citizens and the Ecuadorian government will not allow violence to be imposed,” he warned.

As part of her speech at the OAS plenary, which met this Friday at the request of the Ecuadorian government to address the situation in the country, the chancellor showed a video compiling images of the violence that has occurred in recent days.

“Terror has taken over the country, Ecuador can't take it anymore”, said the white letters over images showing car fires, the taking of hostages by armed groups and people with gunshot wounds.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs attributed this violence to terrorist groups and insisted that she hoped that the resolution adopted by the OAS would translate into concrete support for her country.

“We are sure that the words of solidarity will be reflected in concrete decisions,” added Sommerfeld.

Organized crime in Ecuador has increased this week, with riots in several prisons, kidnappings, explosions, attacks and even an armed attack on a television station in the city of Guayaquil.

The government declared an “internal armed conflict” and classified these gangs as terrorist groups and military targets.

The events occurred at a time when President Daniel Noboa's new government was preparing to implement its plan to regain control of Ecuador's prisons, many of which are internally dominated by these groups.

This violence also spread to the streets. Ecuador is currently one of the most violent countries in the world, with 45 intentional homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023.