After the occupation by the Nicaraguan Police of the OAS headquarters in Managua, the organization condemned the act in the Permanent Council. The decision to leave the OAS by the Executive of Daniel Ortega has led to a conflict that began in 2018, when there were strong anti-government protests in the country that ended with hundreds of deaths, injuries and detainees.

The Organization of American States, OAS, approved this Friday, May 13, through its Permanent Council, a resolution condemning the Nicaraguan government of Daniel Ortega for the occupation of its offices in Managua.

The OAS said that it demanded from the Nicaraguan authorities the immediate restitution of the premises that had been seized after the withdrawal of the Central American country from the political forum for the American multilateral dialogue on April 30.

Although Ortega had already decided to resign from the OAS on November 19, 2021, leaving the organization is not immediate and will be delayed until November 2023.

The resolution approved by the Permanent Council was introduced by Uruguay, Colombia, Grenada, Chile, Brazil, Canada, Antigua and Barbuda, and the United States.

Most of the countries that belong to the Organization voted in favor of the sentence, except El Salvador, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Honduras. Bolivia and Nicaragua, who were absent from the meeting, did not vote.

The text, which had been proposed by Antigua and Barbuda to be approved by consensus, was put to the vote thanks to the representative of El Salvador, Agustín Vásquez, who opposed the idea of ​​any sanction.

The President of the Permanent Council, Elizabeth Darius-Clarke, was the one who finally made the decision to put the resolution to a vote.

Other countries in favor, but with reservations about the decision

Luis Almagro, who chairs the OAS, is highly criticized for his positions with Nicaragua, for which the representative of Mexico, Luz Elena Bolaños, said that “my country has decided to vote in favor, without this in any way endorsing possible actions of the secretary general in this matter”.

Almagro has been critical of Nicaragua’s position of resigning from the organization and not waiting for the two years necessary to make its departure from the OAS effective.

According to the secretary general, “this violation of the law – in reference to the occupation of the OAS offices – is what Nicaraguans suffer from day to day.”

One of the countries that strongly supported the Organization’s position was the United States. His representative, Bradley A. Freden, referred to the forcible occupation of the offices and said that this attitude shows “the absolute contempt of the Ortega regime for the peaceful and rules-based order of the Americas.”

The Nicaraguan opposition applauds the decision

The Blue and White National Unity of Nicaragua, the most consolidated opposition movement to the Ortega regime in the country, thanked Almagro for his work in imposing sanctions.

I appreciate the congratulations from the Blue and White National Unity of Nicaragua @UnidadNic. We will continue working for democracy, freedom and institutional strengthening. pic.twitter.com/gwdX8NQbVY — Luis Almagro (@Almagro_OEA2015) March 23, 2020



In a statement, the Unit had expressed the insufficiency of the sanctions and said that “it demands stronger and exemplary measures” and urged the body to “convene a consultation meeting of foreign ministers in accordance with article 61 of the OAS Charter “.

Additionally, they said that “the situation in Nicaragua has exceeded all limits of tolerance, seriousness, and urgency.”

Why did the Police occupy the OAS headquarters?

After the declarations of the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada, in which he accused the OAS of being an “instrument of Yankee imperialism” and of ratifying Nicaragua’s decision to leave the organization, the Police seized the Organization’s headquarters in Managua.

Since 2018, relations between Ortega and the OAS have deteriorated due to the protests that took place in the country that year and that ended with hundreds of detainees, deaths and disappearances.









The OAS condemned the events and began a process, which was not effective, to suspend Nicaragua from the organization. In addition, he did not recognize the result of the presidential elections of November 2021, where Ortega was re-elected for the fourth consecutive time.

For this reason, Nicaragua decided that it would leave the OAS, without waiting for the statutory time for its departure.

