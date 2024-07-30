The Organization of American States (OAS) reported this Tuesday that Sunday’s presidential elections in Venezuela, in which President Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner amid allegations of irregularities, suffered “the most aberrant manipulation.” At the same time, he asked Maduro to acknowledge his defeat in the election and pave the way for the return of democracy in Venezuela.

According to the criteria of

In a statement, the office of OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro said that “Throughout this electoral process, the Venezuelan regime was seen applying its repressive scheme “complemented by actions aimed at completely distorting the electoral result, making that result available to the most aberrant manipulation.”

Almagro’s Office assured that it received the report from the Department of Electoral Cooperation and Observation (DECO) of the OAS on the electoral process in Venezuela, which indicates that, “Under the current circumstances, the results announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE) declaring Nicolás Maduro the winner cannot be recognized.”

The CNE made a single announcement at a press conference, indicating that it had processed 80% of the voting tables and declaring the official candidate the winner, without providing the details of the tables processed.

“More than six hours after the voting closed, the CNE made a single announcement at a press conference, indicating that it had processed 80 percent of the voting tables and declaring the official candidate the winner, “without providing details of the tables processed, without publishing the minutes and only providing the aggregate percentages of votes that the main political forces would have received,” the report reads.

DECO’s analysis also reveals a coordinated strategy to undermine the integrity of the electoral process in Venezuela. Specifically, the report denounces extreme inequality in the contest, acts of intimidation and political persecution and suspension of candidacies, in addition to the CNE’s opacity or its resistance to allowing national or international observation.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, along with the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, this Monday, during the presentation of the swearing-in certificate of the president-elect. Photo:EFE Share

Almagro calls on Nicolás Maduro to accept his defeat

In his statement, Secretary General Luis Almagro called for the recognition of the opposition’s votes, which declared candidate Edmundo González Urrutia the winner, and urged the current president to accept his electoral defeat and pave the way for the return of democracy in Venezuela.

“Taking into account that the opposition campaign command has already presented the records by which it would have won the election and Maduro’s government, including the CNE, has not yet been able to present the records by which it would have won, it is imperative to know about Maduro’s acceptance of the records in the hands of the opposition and consequently accept his electoral defeat and open the way to the return to democracy in Venezuela,” it says.

“Failure to do so would require new elections” with the presence of electoral observers from the European Union and the OAS, Almagro said.

The OAS secretary also called for the creation of a new CNE to reduce institutional irregularities which, in his opinion, plagued the electoral process that culminated in last Sunday’s elections.

*With Efe