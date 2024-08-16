Organization approves by consensus the draft resolution presented by the United States

The OAS (Organization of American States) approved by consensus this Friday (Aug 16, 2024) the draft resolution presented by the United States that demands the publication of electoral records in Venezuela.

However, with Venezuela leaving the OAS in 2019, the impact of the decision is likely to be small or non-existent. The country left the organization after the Permanent Council of the international body failed to recognize the legitimacy of the government of Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

In addition to publishing the electoral minutes, the draft resolution:

recognizes the elections of July 28;

demands respect for human rights and political freedom without reprisals;

rejects any non-peaceful way of resolving the situation in Venezuela;

demands respect for the Embassies in the country and the people who work there.

The project aims to resolve the tense political and social context established in Venezuela after the presidential elections of July 28.

Opponents of the Maduro regime dispute the result released by the CNE (National Electoral Council), which gave victory to the Chavista with 51.95% of the votes, with the result being disputed by opponents.

They claim that candidate Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) won the election with 67% of the votes.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado celebrated the OAS decision and said that Venezuela had received a “historic support of world democracies”.

“Today, Venezuelans received historic support from the world’s democracies. This afternoon, the OAS approved by consensus (with the support of the 28 countries present) this very important resolution, which reinforces the world’s multiple demands for the truth about the popular vote of July 28 to be verified and recognized.”he said.

The leader also called for another demonstration against the Maduro regime for Saturday (August 17) in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, at 10 am local time (11 am Brasília time).