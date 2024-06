Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, rule the country | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) unanimously approved on Tuesday (18) a resolution demanding that Daniel Ortega’s regime in Nicaragua release all political and religious prisoners.

The measure, which was promoted by a coalition of countries including Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Argentina, the United States and Uruguay; and had the active support of Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, will be sent directly to the OAS General Assembly, which will be held in Paraguay next week (between June 26th and 28th), without the need for modifications.

The resolution highlights the OAS’s concern about the suppression of rights in Nicaragua, evidenced by the cancellation of more than 3,000 civil society organizations and the deprivation of nationality and political rights of more than 300 people. Furthermore, it mentions the alarming situation of more than 250 journalists forced into exile and the closure or confiscation of 54 media outlets.

The document also emphasizes the need to restore democratic rights and the rule of law in Nicaragua, through a “constructive dialogue that allows the country to fulfill its human rights obligations.”

The resolution also calls for the Nicaraguan regime to engage in a “constructive” way with the inter-American human rights system and allow international scrutiny, facilitating the entry into the country of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and other competent bodies.

Nicaragua left the OAS in November 2023, after the Ortega regime accused the organization of having “interventionist attitudes”. Despite the departure, the OAS continues to monitor the situation in the Central American country, accused by independent organizations of persecuting opponents and priests.