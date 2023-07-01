The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) condemned this Friday (30) the decision that prevents María Corina Machado, one of the favorites in the opposition primaries for the 2024 presidential elections, from holding any elected office for 15 years. The Comptroller General of Venezuela announced the impediment this Friday.

“This decision is arbitrary and contrary to the rule of law. It violates basic political and civil rights, including those set forth in Article 23 of the American Convention on Human Rights, relating to the right to elect and be elected,” says the note published on the OAS website. .

The organization considers that the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro “resorts to disqualifications and interdictions to stay in power and liquidate any semblance of democracy while deepening the political, social, humanitarian and economic crisis that the country is going through”.