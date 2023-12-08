OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro (right) participating in a government transition meeting in Guatemala | Photo: EFE/Edwin Bercian

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) defined this Friday (8) as an “attempted coup d’état by the Guatemalan Public Ministry” the initiative by prosecutors Rafael Curruchiche and Leonor Morales to annul the country’s general elections Central American.

In a statement, the office of the organization’s general secretary, Luis Almagro, asked the country’s current president, Alejandro Giammattei, the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court of Justice and Congress to act against the “authors of this attempt” to “defend institutions and the constitutional order”.

According to the General Secretariat, “the attempt to annul this year’s general elections constitutes the worst form of democratic rupture and the consolidation of political fraud against the will of the people.”

The statement from the OAS central body was made just hours after the Guatemalan Public Ministry declared invalid the presidential elections won this year by Bernardo Arévalo de León.

The MP justified his decision based on alleged administrative irregularities by the Supreme Electoral Court and opened a new case against him, related to the creation and financing of the Movimento Semente party.

Since Arévalo de León’s surprising victory, the Public Ministry, led by Attorney General Consuelo Porras, has tried on several occasions to reverse the results of the polls.

The MP’s actions led the United States, on July 12, to sanction the body’s top brass for corruption.