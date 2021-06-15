The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States voted on a resolution in which condemned the arrest of presidential candidates and the restrictions imposed on political parties in Nicaragua and called for the immediate release of all political prisoners.

In a virtual meeting, the Council approved the document in which it expressed its “alarm at recent deterioration” politician in the Central American country.

A score of countries voted in favor of the resolution, while Nicaragua, Bolivia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines voted against it. Mexico, Honduras, Argentina, Belize and Dominica abstained.

The resolution came shortly after former Sandinista vice foreign minister Víctor Hugo Tinoco was detained by Nicaraguan police on charges of inciting foreign interference, calling for military interventions and celebrating sanctions against members of the government of President Daniel Ortega.

With Tinoco, there are 13 opposition leaders arrested since June 2, among which there are four candidates for the presidency for the November 7 elections.