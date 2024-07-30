The Organization of American States (OAS), based in Washington (USA), called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the result of last Sunday’s presidential election in Venezuela, which was questioned by the opposition and several countries.

The Permanent Council session, which will be held this Wednesday (31), was convened at the request of 12 member countries, including all Latin American governments that received an order this Monday from Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro to withdraw their diplomats from Caracas.

The OAS did not comment on the elections amid rejection by the international community and the Venezuelan opposition of the result presented by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which credited Maduro with the victory by a narrow margin.

The Chavista regime demanded that Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay “immediately” withdraw their diplomatic representatives from Venezuelan territory, in retaliation for having expressed concern about the outcome of the election.

According to the CNE, Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, had 51.2% of the votes, the same percentage that the body released on Sunday night, when 80% of the ballots had been counted and more than 2 million votes had yet to be counted.

Edmundo González Urrutia, candidate of the main opposition coalition, obtained 44.2% of the votes, according to the first and only report of the CNE, which did not specify which candidates the 2,394,268 uncounted votes were for.

Several countries on the continent, including the United States, have already demanded that the Chavista regime release the voting records and that a “transparent” recount be carried out.