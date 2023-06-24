The OAS asked the Nicaraguan government this Friday to “cease all violations of human rights” and release political prisoners, in a resolution adopted unanimously during its annual meeting in Washington.

Hundreds of opponents were detained in Nicaragua in the context of the repression that followed the 2018 protests against President Daniel Ortega, in power since 2007 and re-elected in 2021 in elections called into question by the international community and the Organization of States. American people.

In protest against the refusal to recognize these elections, Nicaragua asked to leave the body, which will take place in November.

In the resolution, the supreme body of the OAS calls on the government to “cease all violations of human rights and respect civil and political rights, and religious freedoms and the rule of law and to refrain from all forms of intimidation” against the press, religious communities and NGOs.

It also urges him to “immediately and unconditionally release all political prisoners,” as the OAS bodies have asked him to do, and “rescind the rules” that deprive opponents of nationality, such as the 222 former exiles this year to the United States.

The country must cooperate – he adds – with international human rights organizations, “including through access to its territory.”

Daniel Ortega, presidents of Nicaragua. Photo: EFE/Cesar Pérez/Presidency of Nicaragua

The OAS declares itself “deeply concerned by the allegations of persecution” of religious communities who “suffer arbitrary detention, harassment and unjustified expulsion”.

Consequently, it asks him to “refrain from repressing and arbitrarily detaining leaders of the Catholic Church and to provide information on the physical and psychological health of Bishop Rolando Álvarez,” who “is kept in isolation.” The bishop was arrested in 2022 and sentenced to 26 years in prison for, among other charges, “undermining national integrity.”

The OAS also declares itself “alarmed” by the prohibition and confiscation of the assets of more than 3,000 NGOs in the country, accused of breaking the law, including several private universities. And he comes out in defense of the press by demanding that Nicaragua avoid “all forms of intimidation and harassment.”

The resolution sparked controversy after Brazil introduced changes to the initial draft submitted by the United States, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica and Antigua and Barbuda that reduced its forcefulness but without altering its essence.

AFP