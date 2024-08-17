Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/16/2024 – 22:06

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) approved, this Friday (16), a resolution on the political situation in Venezuela, whose election results that gave victory to President Nicolás Maduro were not recognized by the opposition, nor international organizations and other countries, including Brazil.

In the demonstration, the entity asks that the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela quickly publish the minutes with the voting results in each of the polling stations, in addition to an impartial verification of the results, “which guarantees transparency, credibility and legitimacy”.

Related news:

The text, presented by the United States, was supported by Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, Suriname and Uruguay, and was approved by consensus.

The resolution also calls for the preservation of all equipment used in the electoral process, such as electronic voting machines and printed ballots. The results of the Venezuelan election ended up in the Supreme Court of Justice after Maduro filed an appeal with the Court in response to allegations of fraud by the opposition and cyberattacks against the CNE. The Supreme Court began a expert process on all materialwhich was delivered by the CNE. To date, the country’s electoral authorities have not presented detailed results by polling station, in addition to suspending three audits that were scheduled for after July 28, the day of the election.

The OAS also acknowledged the “substantial and peaceful” participation of Venezuelan voters during the elections and called for the protection of “diplomatic facilities and people seeking asylum in these facilities.” In another section of the note, the OAS called for respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, freedom of assembly and peaceful demonstrations. The entity also urged all stakeholders, political and social actors, as well as authorities, to refrain from conduct that could jeopardize a peaceful solution to the crisis.

Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed reelected for a third six-year term, with 52% of the votes. Meanwhile, the opposition, which ran against Edmundo González, claims to have presented more than 80% of the electoral records, collected by inspectors during the elections, which would indicate the victory of the opponent with around 70% of the votes.