OAS and other countries criticize political disqualification of María Corina Machado in Venezuela

The Venezuelan Supreme Court's decision to confirm the political disqualification of opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado for 15 years generated a wave of rejection from several countries and organizations.

The Organization of American States (OAS) called Venezuela a “dictatorship” this Sunday (28) in its statement on the matter and stated that the Maduro regime has no intention of holding “clean and transparent” elections.

“The clear objectives of political persecution exposed were reaffirmed with the ratification of the ineligibility of the candidate who won the primaries and who is ahead in the polls, María Corina Machado. María Corina Machado's leadership is irreplaceable, as is all leadership that emerges from convictions and interests of the people. It would be pathetic and repulsive for someone to intend to take this place, ignoring the indisputable popular demonstration that took place in the country in the primaries”, says the statement, adding that “this dictatorial logic of political persecution and violation of citizens' political rights – absolutely predictable and expected given the regime's antecedents -, once again eliminates for Venezuela the possibility of free, fair and transparent elections”.

In addition to the OAS, countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador also expressed their concern and condemned the measure that violates the political rights of the opposition leader.

Argentina said in a statement that it “follows the political situation in Venezuela with concern and regrets the decision to disqualify the main opposition leader and winner of the primaries, María Corina Machado, from exercising public functions” and that it “reaffirms its commitment in defense of freedom, democracy and human rights and hopes for the prompt holding of democratic, transparent presidential elections, with full participation of all political candidates and the presence of external electoral observation”.

The United Kingdom also rejected Machado's disqualification. British Minister for the Americas, David Rutley, declared that “the Venezuelan people deserve a fair and competitive election”.

“The disqualification of María Corina Machado from participating in the presidential elections is a setback for Venezuelan democracy. We call for respect for human rights and the release of all those unjustly detained. The Venezuelan people deserve a fair and competitive election,” Rutley wrote in his account on X (formerly Twitter).

The United States Department of State this Saturday (27) described the Venezuelan court's decision as “worrying” and said it was evaluating reinstating sanctions against the Maduro regime in response.

Ecuador described Machado's disqualification as “contrary to the spirit of the Barbados agreements, aimed at facilitating the holding of democratic and transparent elections in Venezuela”.

The Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs also assured that it “observes with great concern these judicial disqualifications of political opponents from holding elected or public positions, as they directly undermine the holding of free, democratic and competitive elections”.

María Corina Machado won the opposition primaries last year and is leading the voting intention polls for this year's presidential elections, with no date yet set for them to take place. Her political disqualification was confirmed on Friday (26).