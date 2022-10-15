The decision of OPEC + to cut oil production meets the current challenges of the economy. This was announced on Saturday, October 15, by Ali bin Sabt, Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

“The decision was made taking into account the uncertainty in the global economy, it is fully in line with the OPEC + policy to prevent any imbalances in the oil market, especially on the supply and demand side,” he said. Al Arabia.

On October 5, the OPEC+ countries agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November of this year. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on October 6, such a measure is aimed at stabilizing the oil market.

In turn, US Democratic congressmen on October 10 proposed passing a law allowing the United States to stop the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia and balance Washington’s relations with Riyadh.

A day earlier, Senator Chris Murphy said that Biden should “reconsider relations with Saudi Arabia” after the Saudis sided with Russia and OPEC + in limiting the number of barrels of oil produced by the organization.

In addition, the United States offered Saudi Arabia to postpone the final decision on oil for a month, but faced a refusal. In Riyadh, this appeal was considered “a political trick of the administration of US President Joe Biden” on the eve of the midterm congressional elections.

It was noted that Biden was unable to convince Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to produce more oil amid rising fuel prices.

In early September, Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, announced that oil prices would drop for buyers from all regions except the United States. In particular, for clients from North-Western Europe and the Mediterranean countries, prices for almost all brands of Saudi oil will decrease by $2 per barrel.