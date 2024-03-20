Zhang-Oaktree, no agreement for now: US fund considers keeping Inter

New rumors about Inter's future when there are two months left until the loan is repaid (20 May) with Suning and the Zhang family having to repay 350 million (275 plus interest) to Oaktree.



According to what Corriere dello Sport writes, the owner of the Nerazzurri club would have offered the US fund the immediate balance of the interest accumulated until maturity, approximately 100 million euros (calculating 12% per year on the 275 million obtained in May 2021). In return you should move the deadline to return all the money to 2026 or 2027 and, according to these rumors, Zhang would have given his willingness to increase the first rate at 16% (around 45 million) they manage to raise it up to 20% (committing to a figure of almost 60 million).

But Oaktree's response appears to be negative. At least for now. The US fund is in fact seriously considering taking over the club, intervening in accounts and management and then putting Inter up for sale.

However, according to Corsport Zhang is still confident that there can be a positive solution, but we need an intervention on the losses (halving from the current 85 million of the last budget) and then we will have to accelerate on the stadium issue (even if on the San Siro redevelopment front the news should not arrive before June).