In addition to the NFL, the eyewear brand will support teams in competitions in the United States until 2028

THE USA Footballthe governing body of American football in the United States, has announced a new partnership with Oakley. The eyewear brand has become an official sponsor of the product in competitions organized by the federation, valid until the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. The information was published this Tuesday (20.Aug.2024) by Sports Business Journal.

The deal aims to strengthen Oakley’s presence in American football. The brand already had involvement with NFL (National Football League) and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. In addition, the collaboration covers the national American football teams at the men’s, women’s and junior levels. This includes both the traditional and flag football (with less contact and more accessible), which is growing.

As part of this collaboration, Oakley plans to launch campaigns that showcase athlete stories, reinforcing the growing accessibility of flag football. The sport is growing, especially among women, due to the expansion of organized leagues.

The brand made its first appearance with the junior team at an event held in July. Additionally, Oakley will be present at the IFAF Flag Football World Championship, which will be held in Finland from August 27-30, 2024.