OAJ exam | The candidates faced each other in the last exam before election day, see the full debate

At the Educa fair, the topics of discussion were education and culture, and the issues that belong to the duties of the president were not neglected.

27.1. 19:55

Seats ran out of audience on Saturday at the Educa trade fair in Helsinki, when people gathered to watch the last joint debate of the presidential candidates before the actual election day.

The subject of the OAJ's exam was the importance of education for Finland and how the president can influence the future of education, teaching and training. The tasks that are part of the president's prerogatives were hardly ignored in the discussion.

“This last exam is great. Mind you, we've spent every night this week with these guys. After this, you can go home and spend time with your girlfriend and boys. I've had enough of these men and women Harry Harkimo (liik) said when he got there and made the audience laugh.”

The coalition Alexander Stubb continued on a humorous line by commenting on the similarity of the candidates' clothing.

“I'm a little disappointed in Hjallis (Harkimo), Jussi (Halla-aho) and Pekka (Haavisto). Didn't we agree to wear a dark polo shirt and a blue blazer? Stubb said.”

He has Mika Aaltola (sit) and At Olli Rehn's (center) was wearing a uniform just like this.

Squad were quite unanimous that education is important and that sufficient investment should be made in it. Li Andersson's (left) says that the biggest national problem with education in Finland is that there is a growing number of underperforming children in schools.

“The President of the Republic can be in a very central position in bringing out the importance of culture and education,” the former Minister of Education said and received big applause from the audience.

According to Mika Aaltola of the voters' association, schools have a lot of tasks and responsibilities, but there should be more resources.

“The schools are in quite a flashpoint.”

Christian Democrats Sari Essayah said that the government would put 200 million euros into improving basic education and emphasized that it was important that there would be no differentiation of learning results.

From the candidates we were also asked what kind of threat they see as a eroding faith in education, science and research.

“It is a threat to democracy. If we don't have the same understanding of what is fact and what is fiction, there can be no democratic discussion,” said Stubb.

Jussi Halla-aho (ps) saw the politicization of science as a bigger problem.

“When you move away from very exact sciences and enter the area of ​​social research, it is increasingly common to present political or politically charged views wearing the hat of a scientist.”

Pekka Haavisto, supported by the Association of Voters and the Greens, saw algorithms and the increased power of social media platforms as a threat to reliable information.

Some of the candidates also took a strong stand for a diverse Finland.

“What is the social atmosphere like if others are called parasites and divided into different categories based on whether they are native Finns or not. This is hate speech and needs to be addressed, Jutta Urpilainen (sd) said and received possibly the biggest applause of the debate from the audience.”

The candidate of the Association of Voters and the Center, Olli Rehn, emphasized that Finland must have the ability to have a factual and civilized discussion about immigration.

“Aging Finland needs work- and education-based immigration.”