Luis Almagro, head of the organization, says that Nicolás Maduro promised a bloodbath and is delivering on it

The Secretary General of the OAS (Organization of American States), Luis Almagro, said on Wednesday (July 31, 2024) that he will ask the TPI (International Criminal Court), in The Hague (Netherlands), to order the arrest of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), whom it accuses of committing a bloody attack against protesters after the elections on Sunday (28 July).

“The time for justice has come and we will request the imposition of charges with an arrest warrant”, said Almagro during an extraordinary session of the OAS Permanent Council, in Washington (USA).

As motivation, Almagro cited alleged war crimes committed by the Venezuelan since 2014. “Maduro announced a bloodbath and is delivering on it”, said the head of the OAS in reference to the 16 protesters killed in acts against the reelection of the Venezuelan president.

During the election campaign, Maduro said that Venezuela could fall into a “bloodbath, in a civil war” if he did not win the elections. According to Almagro, the statement “impressed” It is “It’s much more impressive when he does it”.

The leader of the Latin American country ran for re-election on Sunday (28 July). The following day, he declared himself the winner, with 51.2% of the votes, against 44.2% for the opposition Edmundo González Urrutia (Plataforma Unitário Democrática, centre-right).

The opposition, however, accuses fraud and questions the result. Since the announcement of the president’s reelection, protests have broken out in Venezuela and have been repressed with rubber bullets, tear gas and police force.

NICOLAS MATURE

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Mature Moros, 60, leads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. For example, he keeps people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”. There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).