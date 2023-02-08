The text proposed by businessmen and presented by the Council of Lawyers is the “limit” for negotiation, according to the leader

The leader of the Government in Congress, Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said this Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) that the proposal presented by CFOAB (Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association) is “a possible mediation for the final report” from the MP (Provisional Measure) that changes the Carf (Board of Administration of Tax Resources).

“The determination of the government and the minister [Fernando] Haddad –from a measure that has a fiscal impact– is not maintaining the Carf system as it currently is. It’s an anomaly in the world.” Randolfe told journalists after a meeting with the minister and senators at the Ministry of Finance.

The proposal to which the senator refers says that, when a tax payer loses a cause for the casting vote, the fine and interest can be canceled as long as he pays the tax amount in 90 days. sand it is not paid, the fine is charged again, and the person can go to court.

“[A proposta da OAB] is a possible mediation for the final report“, Randolph said.

The text gained strength after Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), asked the government to express its opinion on the matter. The magistrate’s decision came after a lawsuit filed by the CFOAB against the government’s MP to resume the casting vote.

“The OAB has already spoken with the government, with Minister Fernando Haddad, there is a dialogue that the limit is the proposal presented by the OAB, but that extinguishes the procedure as it is today. Carf is the only one in the OECD that actually favors 120 companies. There are 120 companies with this system that instituted the loss of the public purse”, declared the leader of the Government in Congress.

HADDAD STRENGTHENS JOINTS

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadhad a 2nd meeting with congressmen seeking to secure support for the vote on the provisional measures that alter the Carf (Council for the Administration of Tax Resources) and transfer the Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities) to its purview.

On Monday (6.Feb.2023), the minister met with deputies. This Tuesday (Feb 7), he gathered a group of senators to defend the measures.

In addition to the senators who make up the official support group for the Lula government, the leaders of Podemos, Oriovisto Guimaraesand from União Brasil, Efraim Filho. Who articulated the meeting was the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA). The following MPs were discussed:

Here is the complete list of senators who attended the meeting: