The section of the Brazilian Bar Association in Rio Grande do Sul (OAB-RS) announced that it will file a representation this week at the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and the Labor Court’s internal affairs department against judge Luiz Alberto de Vargas, of the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 4th Region, based in Porto Alegre.

The announcement was made after lawyer Marianne Bernardi, eight months pregnant, reported on social media that the judge denied a request for priority oral arguments during the virtual session of the court’s 8th panel, held on June 27 of this year.

During the session, Marianne asked the judge to give priority to the trial of the case she was working on and said she was feeling unwell. However, the judge denied the request, and the professional had to wait around seven hours until her case was called for trial.

According to the OAB, the Statute of the Bar Association guarantees pregnant lawyers the right to be heard before other lawyers during trial sessions in courts throughout Brazil.

“It is unacceptable that, in the year 2024, the fundamental rights of women in the workplace and the prerogatives of lawyers are violated in such a way. The refusal of the aforementioned magistrate to grant preference to the pregnant lawyer not only violates the express text of Laws 13,363/2016 and 8,906/94, but also violates basic principles of equality, human dignity, maternity protection and basic notions of education and respect” , stated OAB-RS.

Court hearing

Marianne stated that she waited from 9 am to 4:30 pm for the case to be called for trial.

During the session, when denying the right of preference, judge Luiz Alberto de Vargas claimed that the priority does not apply to virtual sessions, only to in-person sessions.

“That’s my position, I’m not going to change it. The problem is being created by Dr. Marianne, not by me. The doctor had one hour to find another lawyer to replace her, since she’s feeling unwell. I can’t do more than that. This matter has already taken up too much of the session,” said the judge.

The lawyer then argued that her rights were being disrespected by the judge. She was defended by other judges, lawyers and the labor prosecutor who was present at the session.

“Doctor, I am not creating any problems here in the session. It is a legal right that you are disrespecting,” he said.

Amid the impasse, the judge even said that he did not know whether the professional was actually pregnant or not. Upon hearing the question, she got up from her chair and showed her pregnant belly to the camera.

Support

In addition to the OAB, the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) showed solidarity with the pregnant woman and stated that it works in defense of working women.

“It is imperative to guarantee respect for pregnant and lactating workers, who deserve to have their rights protected in all work environments, including the Judiciary. Protecting motherhood and childhood is a commitment that guarantees the effective improvement of working conditions for pregnant and lactating women as a measure of social justice and equal conditions in the exercise of their profession,” the agency declared.

In a note, the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 4th Region declared that the judge’s rejection of the preference does not reflect the court’s position. The TRT also reaffirmed its commitment to combating discrimination against women.

“The administration of TRT-4 highlights that the court is a national reference in gender policies, a pioneer in the implementation of a policy of equity and affirmative actions aimed at the inclusion of women and the promotion of equality”, he concluded.

Other side

A Brazil Agency contacted the court’s press office and asked if the office of judge Luiz Alberto de Vargas intended to comment on the episode. The report awaits feedback.